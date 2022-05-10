BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $16.39 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 138.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,534 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of CDW worth $16,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $164.80 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $159.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.52.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

