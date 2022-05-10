BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 1,985,649 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 610.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985,649 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Sirius XM worth $14,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIRI stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

Sirius XM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

