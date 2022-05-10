BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 42,642 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42,642 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Textron worth $15,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $1,708,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.62.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

