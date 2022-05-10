BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,077 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $14,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $130.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.17. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

