BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307,250 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Ally Financial worth $15,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.69.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

