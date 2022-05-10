BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 31st

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of LEO opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 369,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 99,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

