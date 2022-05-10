Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.24.

Boeing stock opened at $133.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing has a 12 month low of $132.65 and a 12 month high of $258.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.66.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.4% in the third quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

