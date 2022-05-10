Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Vertical Research currently has C$2.20 target price on the stock.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.35.

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$1.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 0.44. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.86 and a one year high of C$2.28.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

