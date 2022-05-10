Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Raised to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Bombardier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.41.

BDRBF stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

Bombardier ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

