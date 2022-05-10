boohoo group (LON:BOO) Cut to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital cut shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

BOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of boohoo group to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 350 ($4.32) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.85) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 260.50 ($3.21).

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 70.28 ($0.87) on Friday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 337 ($4.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.90. The company has a market capitalization of £890.93 million and a P/E ratio of 15.28.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

