Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,096,017 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1,973.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,082.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after buying an additional 86,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 75.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,038,000 after buying an additional 57,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,023.57 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 163.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,181.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,317.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 94.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

