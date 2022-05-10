Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $367 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.88 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.42.
Boot Barn stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,080. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.12.
In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,802,000 after buying an additional 238,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 25.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000.
About Boot Barn (Get Rating)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
