Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $367 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.88 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Boot Barn stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,080. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.12.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.17. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,802,000 after buying an additional 238,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 25.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

