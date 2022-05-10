Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,080. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,802,000 after purchasing an additional 238,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boot Barn by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

