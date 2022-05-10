Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.64 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.42.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,080. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.12. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $345,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

