Bounce Token Price Hits $25.78 (AUCTION)

Bounce Token (AUCTION) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, Bounce Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Bounce Token has a market capitalization of $53.72 million and approximately $19.51 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounce Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.78 or 0.00053840 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bounce Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.47 or 0.00516925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00037179 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00093658 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,267.28 or 1.96902298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bounce Token

Bounce Token’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 coins. The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance . Bounce Token’s official website is bounce.finance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Auction (AUCTION) is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Bounce Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounce Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounce Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounce Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.