BoutsPro (BOUTS) Price Down 46.7% Over Last 7 Days

BoutsPro (BOUTS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One BoutsPro coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $63,058.43 and approximately $1.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded down 46.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,039.93 or 1.00096762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00107313 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

BoutsPro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

