Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Gap Down to $9.43

Shares of Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $9.16. Boxed shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 2,091 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Boxed in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.24.

Boxed ( NYSE:BOXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boxed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Boxed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boxed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Boxed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Boxed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

