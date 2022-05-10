Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) will report $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Boyd Gaming reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.46. The company had a trading volume of 23,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.64. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $72.72.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 622.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,474 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,976 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,497,000 after buying an additional 1,469,939 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after purchasing an additional 949,632 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $53,138,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

