BP p.l.c. (BP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on June 24th

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3276 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

BP has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BP to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. BP has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BP shares. TheStreet raised BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BP from GBX 480 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.16) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth $5,316,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,669,000 after buying an additional 127,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

