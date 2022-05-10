BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BP opened at GBX 404.80 ($4.99) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The stock has a market cap of £79.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.40. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 430.75 ($5.31). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 382.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 368.49.

Get BP alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.63) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.63) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on BP from GBX 450 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.55) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.16) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 509.38 ($6.28).

In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($380.67). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 90 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.05) per share, with a total value of £369 ($454.94). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 268 shares of company stock valued at $104,921.

BP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.