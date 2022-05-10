Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 47,799 Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 47,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Information Services Group by 14,842.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Information Services Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Information Services Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 28,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. 509,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.98 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 18.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

