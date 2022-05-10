Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.41. 806,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,736. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.94 and a beta of 1.91. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

