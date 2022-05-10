Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Invests $3.06 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises approximately 1.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.89.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.16. 1,032,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,949. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.56 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.