Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of VGT traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $352.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,040. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $390.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $345.52 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

