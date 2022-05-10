Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $16.64 Million Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 47,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 8.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 237,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,898 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 558,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.50.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $10.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.37. 2,208,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.02 and its 200-day moving average is $293.38.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

