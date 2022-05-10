Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,087 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,791,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,406. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

