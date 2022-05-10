Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,000 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,921,000 after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,541,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,528,000 after acquiring an additional 241,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,610,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,800,000 after acquiring an additional 44,871 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

OGE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.74. 1,138,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

