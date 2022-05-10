Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.36. 50,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,984. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

