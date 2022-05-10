Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,109 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000. Fortinet makes up approximately 1.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after acquiring an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 225.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after buying an additional 566,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after buying an additional 284,384 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,049.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 306,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,310,000 after buying an additional 280,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,657.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after buying an additional 254,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock worth $3,066,567. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $16.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.79. 2,633,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,006. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.53, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.96 and a 52 week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

