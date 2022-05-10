Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Brenntag from €100.00 ($105.26) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Brenntag stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,432. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

