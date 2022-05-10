BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.65

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 19960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Several research analysts have commented on BSIG shares. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

The company has a market cap of $818.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 131.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

