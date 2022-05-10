Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,445,516,000 after buying an additional 1,433,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,937,000 after purchasing an additional 982,470 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,809,000 after purchasing an additional 331,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $162.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

