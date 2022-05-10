British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTLCY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British Land from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 710 ($8.75) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British Land from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.15) to GBX 640 ($7.89) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British Land presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $452.58.

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. British Land has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

