Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,938 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.2% of Tdam USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 32,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,845,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $18.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $581.39. 2,917,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $594.39 and its 200-day moving average is $589.59.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

