Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.39

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.39 and last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 1914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.21%.

In other news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

