Brokerages Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.35). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.67.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,812.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,861 shares of company stock valued at $373,381 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $536,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $311,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

