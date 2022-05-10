Brokerages Anticipate F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Post $2.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) to announce $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for F5’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. F5 reported earnings per share of $2.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that F5 will report full year earnings of $9.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $11.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow F5.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on F5 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.15.

Shares of F5 stock traded up $4.19 on Tuesday, reaching $170.63. 818,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,464. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $166.02 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $28,123.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,384.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $219,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,649,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,903 shares of company stock worth $2,146,810 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in F5 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in F5 by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,023,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

