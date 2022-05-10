Brokerages Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) to announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.62). Outset Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 125.91% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%.

OM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $43,861.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $359,271.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,884 shares of company stock valued at $7,338,094. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:OM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.58. 1,365,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,967. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.04. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $60.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Outset Medical (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.