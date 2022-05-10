Brokerages Anticipate Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.29 and the highest is $3.41. Valmont Industries posted earnings of $3.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year earnings of $13.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $13.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.02 to $15.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,955.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valmont Industries by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 7,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMI traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.06. 89,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,627. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $277.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.60 and a 200 day moving average of $238.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

