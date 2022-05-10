Brokerages Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) will post sales of $9.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.75 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $22.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $57.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $28.00 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In related news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $662,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XENE stock traded up $3.13 on Friday, hitting $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,221. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

