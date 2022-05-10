Brokerages Set Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Price Target at GBX 3,860.30

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,847.10 ($47.43).

BWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($44.38) to GBX 3,660 ($45.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($52.15) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($42.18) to GBX 3,289 ($40.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($45.62) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($54.00) to GBX 3,390 ($41.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, insider John F. Tutte bought 20,000 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($31.38) per share, with a total value of £509,000 ($627,542.84).

Shares of LON BWY traded up GBX 49 ($0.60) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,281 ($28.12). 131,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,999. The company has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.85. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 2,212 ($27.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,712 ($45.77). The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,599.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,929.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

About Bellway (Get Rating)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

