Brokerages Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target at $29.10

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

BLMN stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,301. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

