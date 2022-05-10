Brokerages Set Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) PT at $20.67

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
In other Brightcove news, Director Ritcha Ranjan bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,757,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,970,037.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 33,081 shares of company stock worth $232,111. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Brightcove stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. 254,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,425. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $290.86 million, a P/E ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 0.79.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Brightcove (Get Rating)
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brightcove (BCOV)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.