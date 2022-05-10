Brokerages Set Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) PT at $20.67

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Brightcove alerts:

In other Brightcove news, Director Ritcha Ranjan bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,757,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,970,037.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 33,081 shares of company stock worth $232,111. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brightcove stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. 254,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,425. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $290.86 million, a P/E ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brightcove (Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.