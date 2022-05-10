Brokerages Set Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) PT at $20.67

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCOV. StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of BCOV stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 254,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,425. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,438.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,732,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,329,937.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,081 shares of company stock worth $232,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

