Brokerages Set Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target at $134.75

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $125.00. 864,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,956. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.39.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

