Brokerages Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Target Price at $36.20

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWEN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $810,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWEN traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $31.75. 3,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1,069.23%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

