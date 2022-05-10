Brokerages Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Target Price at $268.17

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.33.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.
In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.48. 4,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.91. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $130.06 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 52.60.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.93%.
About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.