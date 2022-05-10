Brokerages Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Target Price at $268.17

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,469,000 after purchasing an additional 233,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $56,118,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,614,000 after acquiring an additional 149,188 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,767,000 after acquiring an additional 108,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after buying an additional 68,897 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.48. 4,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.91. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $130.06 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 52.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

