Brokerages Set J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Price Target at GBX 287

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 287 ($3.54).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBRY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.95) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.51) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

LON SBRY traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 234.60 ($2.89). 2,970,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,113,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of £5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 248.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 271.29. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 222.60 ($2.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 342 ($4.22).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

