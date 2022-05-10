Brokerages Set McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) PT at $99.80

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $97.74. The stock had a trading volume of 24,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

