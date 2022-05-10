Brokerages Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Target Price at $73.32

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.32.

A number of research firms have commented on PNW. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,506. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.48. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 340,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,655,000 after acquiring an additional 59,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.